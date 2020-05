Las otras víctimas del Covid-19; matan a un rinoceronte durante confinamiento en India

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Maintaining essential rhino conservation activities has become extremely diffiult since the Covid-19 outbreak. And now, rhinos are in danger. Our partners need urgent support to carry on their vital work, and we need your help to keep them going despite the challenges from a global lockdown. With no tourism, @savetherhinonamibia has cut its budgets to maintain essential rhino conservation activities, including rhino patrols by rangers. Patrols that deter poachers and keep the incredible black rhinos within hte Kunene region safe. We’re launching our #RhinoCovid19Crisis appeal with a focus on @savetherhinonamibia, raisng money to help Namibia’s black rhinos stay protected. If you can, please donate through our profile or stories, every donation counts. 50% of donations towards this appeal in May will go directly to Save the Rhino Trust, Namibia. 50% will go towards a general fund, helping us to respond quickly to urgent rhino conservation needs in other programmes. #rhinocovid19crisis #rhinoceros #covid19 #coronavirus #savetherhino #blackhino #namibia #savetherhinotrust #blackrhinos #rhinoconservation #rhinoappeal #rhinopoaching