‘El Chino Ántrax’ viola libertad condicional y pierden su rastro en EU

José Rodrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, an ex-Sinaloa cartel enforcer known as «Chino Ántrax» was released from US custody last month and promptly «absconded from supervised release,» per new court document.

He «planned to reside in Mexico post-release.»

Current whereabouts: «Unknown» pic.twitter.com/V1Fbg8KFs4

— Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) 8 de mayo de 2020