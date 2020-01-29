«Estamos devastadas», esposa de Kobe Bryant rompe el silencio tras la tragedia

Vanessa Bryant rompió el silencio luego de tres días del fatal accidente de helicóptero, en el que Kobe y su hija perdieron la vida.
Por medio de Instagram, la esposa del ahora fallecido basquetbolista publicó una foto en la que aparece junto a Kobe y sus cuatro hijas, revelando que ella y las niñas se encuentran «devastadas» por la repentina pérdida de su marido y Gianna.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
«Estamos completamente devastadas por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe, el asombroso padre de nuestras hijas; y mi bella y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, reflexiva y maravillosa, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri.
También estamos devastadas por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos su dolor íntimamente».
Manifestó que no hay suficientes palabras para describir el dolor que sienten en este momento, sin embargo, dijo encontrar consuelo en el hecho de que «Kobe y Gianna sabían que eran muy amados» y se dijo bendecida por haberlos tenido en su vida.
Además, dijo que ella y sus pequeñas no están seguras de lo que les depare el futuro, pues no pueden imaginar la vida sin ellos.
«No estoy segura de lo que nuestras vidas tienen más allá de hoy, y es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos. Pero nos despertamos todos los días tratando de seguir adelante porque Kobe y nuestra bebé, Gigi, nos están iluminando para mostrarnos el camino».
Asimismo, agradeció a todas las personas por sus oraciones y muestras de apoyo y amor que han recibido durante este «horrible momento», en el que también pidió respeto y privacidad.
Finalmente, dio a conocer que «para honrar a la familia del Equipo Mamba, la Fundación Deportiva Mamba creó el Fondo MambaOnThree para ayudar a apoyar a las otras familias afectadas por esta tragedia» y aclaró que en la página MambaOnThree.org. es donde se pueden realizar las donaciones.
