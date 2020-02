[Foto] Hija de «La Roca» Johnson firma contrato con la WWE

For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality – this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it.

Let’s do this. @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5lSKbWnHf7

— 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020